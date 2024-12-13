Sanctions Regime To Create More Hardship For Families

Today the Government has passed cruel legislation through first reading to establish a new beneficiary sanction regime that will ultimately mean more households cannot afford the basic essentials.

“Poverty is a political choice this Government is choosing, pushing through policy that will punch down on those in need,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Social Development, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“People deserve to live in dignity and to be supported in times of need. In this country we can afford to look after one another, all that’s missing is the political will and heart to help rather than punch down.

“The Social Security Amendment Bill takes old policies from Australia that are well documented to have failed, and looks to repurpose them in our country where they are destined to push people deeper and deeper into hardship.

“The Government's own advice has told them that using payment cards for compulsory money management could prevent people from paying their rent. Half of their benefit will go to payment cards, which they can only use at specific retailers - the other 50 per cent of their benefit is unlikely to allow beneficiaries to cover rent.

“Furthermore, Work for the Dole schemes do the opposite of what the Government claims they do. They lock people in poverty, preventing them from transitioning into work, while tying beneficiaries to arbitrary obligations that break their spirit rather than help them into meaningful employment.

“The Government has talked up a big load of hot air about new initiatives they say will get people off the benefit. But they are largely reheated initiatives which don’t address the core drivers of poverty such as low incomes, lack of access to adequate housing and lack of employment opportunities.

“The Green Party campaigned on a fully costed plan to end poverty. Central to this is the establishment of a wealth tax. Furthermore, we would guarantee liveable incomes, end benefit sanctions and provide tailored support to connect people with jobs that match their skills and aspirations,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

