Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

TIPENE To Open In Term 1 2025

Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has today announced that TIPENE is the final charter school to open in term one 2025.

“This announcement is another significant step in the Government’s efforts to lift educational achievement in New Zealand,” says Mr Seymour.

“Charter schools will make New Zealand’s education system more flexible and responsive to family and student needs.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. TIPENE is a fantastic example of a school that will give families and educators more meaningful educational choice and support.”

TIPENE recognises that underachievement disproportionally falls on Māori boys. Despite this, education strategies rarely target their needs.

TIPENE is an active collaboration between the St Stephen’s Old Boys Association and the St Stephens Queen Victoria’s Trust. It is a full-time boarding school and will ultimately be for Māori and Pacific boys in years 9-13 located in South Auckland.

“It will use well-established cultural frames and pedagogies, which promote success, and are specifically designed to inspire Māori boys. One aspect of this will be the school’s focus on creating a home away from home,” says Mr Seymour.

“I want to thank the Charter School Agency and independent Authorisation Board for the work they have done to progress this important work. They oversaw a robust and fair process with 78 applications in the first round.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.

“The huge demand to open charter schools not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of people to provide varied educational opportunities for young New Zealanders to maximise educational outcomes. Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.

“Charter schools will be given greater freedom to respond to diverse student needs in innovative ways, but they will be held to a much higher standard than state schools and subject to a high level of monitoring and accountability.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 