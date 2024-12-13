Govt’s Emissions Plan For Measly 1% Reduction

New independent analysis has revealed that the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) will reduce emissions by a measly 1 per cent by 2030, failing to set us up for the future and meeting upcoming targets.

“The Government’s plan relies on fairytale technologies and covering the equivalent of Ireland in pine trees. Christopher Luxon is setting us up to fail and hoping you don’t read the fineprint,” says Green Party co-leader and spokesperson for Climate Change Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Confronting the climate crisis requires more than wishful thinking and magical modelling. He Ara Anamata, the Green’s Emissions Reduction Plan, cuts pollution at the source, working with nature and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We wouldn’t only reduce the cost of living, but improve the quality of people’s lives.

“New Zealanders need the Government to get serious. Cutting emissions by 1 per cent by 2030, taking us off course from meeting Emissions Budget 3 and re-opening oil and gas exploration is not the pathway to a liveable future.

“Our plan would cut pollution at the source rather than relying on endless offsetting, reducing emissions from the baseline by 8 per cent by 2030 compared to the Government’s 1 per cent.

“Christopher Luxon is banking on unicorn kisses when the country needs action. As outgoing Climate Commissioner Dr Rod Carr has said, this isn’t even about leadership. It’s about survival. It’s in all of our interest to invest in a climate safe future.

“The Government’s own modelling shows an extremely high chance of missing our targets if their projections fail to keep up with our ever-changing climate, or if their hopes and prayers on technology fail to materialise.

“The Climate Commission signalled in April that to ensure a liveable future we need tighter emissions budgets and more ambitious measures. Instead of taking this advice seriously, the Government has delivered a final plan that somehow reduces even less emissions than their draft.

“He Ara Anamata is the plan for an economy that supports people and planet, instead of exploiting and exhausting both. A better world is possible, and this is how we build it,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

