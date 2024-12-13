Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Four Weeks Annual Leave Under Threat

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government’s attack on workers continues with news it is scrapping work on the Holidays Act.

“The Government must rule out cutting New Zealanders entitlements to four weeks annual leave, bereavement leave, and family violence,” Labour’s workplace relations spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“Brooke van Velden has dramatically dumped six years of work in an ideological attack on workers’ rights.

“With the Holidays Act being one of the biggest concerns for business - scrapping work on the legislation leaves both workers and business with no certainty over the future.

“This work was a collaboration with businesses and employees to get the settings right. The Government is once again taking us backwards because it’s more interested in protecting the rights of big business rather than working people.

“The move to hours calculation rather than gross pay may lower the value of what people will get paid for holiday pay.

“Brooke van Velden’s war on workers has already seen this Government move to reduce sick leave, rush to reinstate 90-day trials and scrap Fair Pay Agreements.

“National and ACT are choosing to make life harder for workers. People deserve to have decent pay, decent leave and feel valued in the workplace,” Camilla Belich said.

