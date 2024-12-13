New Zealand And Thailand Make Progress Towards Strategic Partnership

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Thailand have set an ambitious timeline to upgrade their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

Mr Peters met with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa in Auckland today.

“New Zealand has great ambitions for our partnership with Thailand," Mr Peters says.

“There are significant opportunities to do more together for our mutual benefit.”

The two ministers adopted a ‘Roadmap to the New Zealand–Thailand Strategic Partnership’, to ensure negotiations are on-track to deliver the upgraded relationship status by 2026.

“New Zealand and Thailand share an important partnership and over the next 18 months we will be focused on deepening our cooperation across a range of areas to deliver greater prosperity and security for our peoples," Mr Peters says.

While in New Zealand, Minister Sangiampongsa will also meet with Trade Minister Todd McClay and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts. Minister Maris departs on Sunday. The Roadmap can be read here.

