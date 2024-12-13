Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Assurance Received From The National Library On Freedom Of Expression

Friday, 13 December 2024, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has spoken to Rachel Esson, the National Librarian responsible for the National Library of New Zealand, about the importance of the Government institution remaining impartial and not attempting to censor academics hosted to talk at the National Library.

“It is essential that Government agencies act impartially and do not attempt to censor the speech of academics. I have been assured by Ms Esson that the National Library share this view and look to host a range of speakers with diverse perspectives”, says Ms van Velden.

The discussion came after reports that staff at the National Library requested that a historian, who was booked to give a public lecture at the National Library on early British presence in New Zealand, remove quotes from his summary of the speech to avoid giving the impression of having a positive view on colonialism.

“This was of concern to me so I contacted the National Library to understand what had occurred. I have since been assured by Ms Esson that while the communication between the National Library and the historian was not up to standard, the National Library takes freedom of expression very seriously and will work with its staff on how to better engage with speakers in the future.”

“I am confident in the impartiality of the National Library and understand that the historian is still welcome to deliver his lecture as part of the speaking series. The public deserve to hear from a range of perspectives, including on controversial topics, without censorship.”

The National Library often make minor edits to the summary of public lectures for length and clarity. However, changing an author’s summary out of political sensitivity is not acceptable and the National Library has acknowledged this.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 