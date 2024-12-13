Govt Child Poverty Targets Allow For Increase In Poverty

The Green Party is appalled with the Government’s new child poverty targets that are based on a new ‘persistent poverty’ measure that could be met even with an increase in child poverty.

“The Government has set itself a standard that would make it ok for more children to be thrown into poverty,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Social Development, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Every child deserves to get the possible start in life. We can and we must eliminate child poverty. The good news is that we have the resources to make this happen. The bad news is that this Government doesn’t care.

“The Government’s child poverty targets under this new measure aim to have 10 per cent of children in poverty by 2028. The problem with this is that our current rate against this measure is 9.4 per cent. That means hundreds more children could be in poverty in three years and the target would still be achieved.

“We are calling on Minister Louise Upston to explain how these targets are consistent with the Child Poverty Reduction Act which requires a reduction of child poverty. It is absolutely disgraceful for the Minister to talk about ambition when rolling out these shameful targets that aim to lift fewer than two thousand children out of poverty over the next decade.

“The current Government’s cruel and callous policies are pushing thousands into poverty. The watering down of child poverty targets is nothing more than smoke and mirrors and a shallow attempt to mask the impact this Government is having on our communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Christopher Luxon and his colleagues and cruelty are essentially patting themselves on the back for doing well below the bare minimum on poverty while dishing out billions to the already wealthy.

“Poverty is a political choice. We can choose to end it. The Green Party would guarantee liveable incomes for whanau, while investing in the support networks that communities need to ensure children have all their needs met - even when times are tough,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

