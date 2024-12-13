Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill Passed

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

The Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill has been passed by Parliament, clearing the way for better regulation for medicines, medical devices, and natural health products, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announced today.

“Repealing the Therapeutic Products Act (TPA) was a promise this Government made to the New Zealand public, and I am happy that we have delivered on this,” Ms Costello says.

“The TPA would have led to the overregulation of low-risk products, imposed unnecessary costs and created more barriers to access to medicines and medical products.

“In considering the Repeal Bill, the Health Committee heard from industry leaders and practitioners who told us the TPA risked obstructing the very innovations our health system needs.”

The TPA was not due to take effect until September 2026 and repealing the Act now means that industry and practitioners will not have to change their businesses or the way they operate, and there will be no disruption to consumers or the health system. In the interim, the Medicines Act 1981 and the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 will continue in force.

“There is no question that the current Medicines Act is outdated, and the Government is already working on a modern, fit-for-purpose regulatory system,” Ms Costello says.

“In September cabinet agreed to develop new legislation for the regulation of medicines and medical devices; and also agreed to develop standalone legislation for natural health products.

“The Government has heard the message that came through loud and clear from the natural health products sector: don’t regulate us alongside medicines and medical devices.

“We can replace the TPA with legislation that protects consumers without creating unnecessary red tape for industry.”

Repealing the TPA was a commitment in the National-New Zealand First and National-ACT coalition agreements.

