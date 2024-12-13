Modernising Dietary Supplement Regulations

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

The first steps in modernising the regulation of exported dietary supplements have been announced today by Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard, and Trade Minister Todd McClay.

“We are using the Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill to address some long-term issues for New Zealand companies wanting to export dietary supplements,” Ms Costello says.

“In repealing the Therapeutic Products Act, we have a chance to put sensible legislation in place for natural health products, including dietary supplements. This will take time, as we will consult with the sector. However, we still have an opportunity to make improvements now to support our exporters.”

Under changes to the Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill, the Government is moving the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 from the long-repealed Food Act 1981 and reissuing them under the modern Food Act 2014.

“This is what the industry wanted and will allow for exported products to apply for exemptions from New Zealand labelling and composition requirements so they can better compete in international markets,” Mr Hoggard says.

“At the moment, our exporters are competing with other countries’ products with one hand tied behind their backs. In some cases, antiquated New Zealand rules mean our dietary supplements can’t even be exported to certain countries, even though they are made to internationally recognised standards.”

"The Government has set the ambitious target of doubling exports by value in 10 years," Mr McClay says. "Enabling exemptions for our exported dietary supplements will cut trade restricting red tape and help to grow this innovative sector."

The change announced today is the first in a series of reforms to the export of dietary supplements and, in the longer term, other natural health products.

“The Government has agreed natural health products will be regulated under a standalone bill, while the current Medicines Act will be replaced with a new Medical Products Bill,” Casey Costello says.

“The Government has heard the message that came through loud and clear from the natural health products sector: don’t regulate us alongside medicines and medical devices.

“Officials in the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Ministry of Health are working on other interim improvements to the regulation of dietary supplements, while work continues on a standalone natural health products Bill.

“The Government will work with the sector as we progress further changes to the export regime and I look forward to making further announcements, alongside my colleagues, in the new year.”

Note:

Dietary supplements are a subset of natural health products, and include vitamins and minerals intended to supplement a person’s diet.

