Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

We Hate To Say We Told You So

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"The resignation of the Chair of NZ Green Investment Finance puts a bitter cherry on top of a six-year corporate welfare debacle," says ACT Finance spokesperson Todd Stephenson.

"ACT has long warned against the perils of government picking winners and losers in the market, and in 2018 we warned NZGIF was just a different shade of corporate welfare.

"The collapse of SolarZero, backed by significant taxpayer funds through NZGIF, is an unpleasant 'we told you so' moment. When government meddles in business, it's the taxpayers who are exposed to risk and who now foot the bill for failure.

"Having politicians invest in a solar panel company was always ridiculous, because if SolarZero was a viable investment it could have attracted its funding from willing private investors. Instead, New Zealand taxpayers are $115 million in the hole and made complicit in a business collapse that's wrecked the livelihoods of the venture's employees."

In 2018 when Labour and the Greens set up the Green Investment Finance Fund, David Seymour warned:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This kind of policy inevitably leads to government waste and corruption. The Fund will be picking technologies that can't attract capital in an open market. It will pick them precisely because they fit the Government’s own particular political preferences."

"If only someone had listened back then," says Mr Stephenson. "Now, it's time to learn the lessons and reconsider whether we want to keep throwing precious public capital at business ventures, or if we're better off investing in genuine public goods like roads, schools, and hospitals."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 