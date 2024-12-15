New Plan For Reducing Family And Sexual Violence

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Hon Louise Upston

Minister of Social Development and Employment

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

The launch in Auckland today of the second Te Aorerekura Action Plan for the prevention of family violence and sexual violence featured three government ministers, together to symbolise this government’s commitment to reducing harm from violence.

The launch was hosted by Karen Chhour, as Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence. She was supported by the Minister of Police, Mark Mitchell, the Minister of Social Development and Employment, Louise Upston.

Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence, is a 25-year strategy designed to achieve intergenerational change so that people can thrive and live free from violence in New Zealand.

“Three years into the Strategy, this second Action Plan is another important milestone in the life of Te Aorerekura. It builds on progress under the first Action Plan to focus agencies’ collective efforts on practical improvements to keep people safe.

“It will also help stop violence, through better services for people who use violence and accelerate progress on investing and commissioning services, that we know will work.

“The Action Plan also provides for improvements to protect children and young people, strengthen workforces, take action on sexual violence, and expand primary prevention.

“These focus areas require deeper collaboration across government to deliver change. Ministers want to see government agencies working more closely together,” Karen Chhour says.

Minister of Police, Mark Mitchell, says a central focus for this Action Plan is the improvement of multi-agency responses to violent incidents.

“The Action Plan has a focus on strengthening the way all agencies work together, especially on the ground, in the community. And they need consistent support from central government to make sure we get effective responses, that suit local conditions.”

Minister for Social Development and Employment, Louise Upston, welcomed the second Action Plan, saying, “Te Aorerekura and its Action Plans give us our best chance of achieving change to address these complex issues together, focused on what works.

“Through a social investment approach, government will be better able to prioritise investments that deliver positive impact for those most at risk of family violence and sexual violence.”

Note:

Te Aorerekura is a 25-year strategy governed by the Interdepartmental Executive Board for the Elimination of Family Violence and Sexual Violence (IEB) and Te Puna Aonui business unit. Te Puna Aonui brings together nine government agencies and four associate agencies to align government strategy, policy and investment.

