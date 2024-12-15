Poll: Kiwis Back Principles In Treaty Principles Bill

A new scientific poll reveals that more New Zealanders support than oppose the principles of the Treaty Principles Bill.

The Curia poll shares the wording of ACT’s proposed Treaty principles, and asks if respondents support each principle being legislated. All three principles have more support than opposition.

Next, the poll asks if respondents would support or oppose Parliament passing the Treaty Principles Bill to trigger a referendum. The result is 39% support the passage of the Bill, 36% oppose, and 25% are unsure.

"When Kiwis hear what the Treaty Principles Bill does, instead of what the media or Te Pāti Māori says it does, they support it," says ACT Seymour. "The Bill gives every New Zealander the same rights and dignity. It would mean the Treaty can no longer be used to justify separate public services, race-based health waitlists, and creeping co-governance."

The poll of 1,000 respondents was conducted from 1 December to 3 December.

Note:

The three principles in the Treaty Principles Bill are:

1. The Executive Government of New Zealand has full power to govern, and the

Parliament of New Zealand has full power to make laws in the best interests of

everyone; and in accordance with the rule of law and the maintenance of a free and democratic society.

Support: 45%

Oppose: 24%

2. The Crown recognises, and will respect and protect, the rights that hapū and iwi Māori had under the Treaty of Waitangi/te Tiriti o Waitangi at the time they signed it. However, if those rights differ from the rights of everyone, this applies only if those rights are agreed in the settlement of a historical treaty claim under the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975.

Support: 42%

Oppose: 25%

3. Everyone is equal before the law. Everyone is entitled, without discrimination, to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law; and the equal enjoyment of the same fundamental human rights.

Support: 62%

Oppose: 14%

