Q4 Plan Sets NZ Up For Growth And Infrastructure

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

It will soon be easier to get things built in New Zealand due to the actions delivered by the Government as part of our Quarter Four (Q4) Action Plan, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“The modern and reliable infrastructure New Zealand desperately needs is a lot closer thanks to the actions we’ve taken in the final quarter of 2024.

“As promised, we are stripping away the barriers and red tape that have hamstrung the ability to deliver projects that will make the lives of Kiwis better.

“This Government has an aggressive economic growth agenda, and delivering better infrastructure is part of how we get there.

“We are continuing to lay the foundations so that we can hit the economic accelerator pedal and create more jobs, higher incomes and afford the public services that Kiwis expect and deserve.”

Some of the actions completed in Q4 included:

Passing the Fast Track Approvals Bill to speed up delivery of regional and national projects of significance, which is expected this week.

Passing the first Resource Management Amendment Bill to reduce the regulatory burden on farmers and the primary sector.

Introducing the second amendment bill for the Resource Management Act to cut through red and green tape holding back growth in the infrastructure, energy, housing and farming sectors.

Taking Cabinet decisions on funding and financing tools to get more housing built.

Introducing legislation to make it easier to build offshore wind farms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Q4 plan also included numerous actions that further set out the Government’s agenda of restoring law and order, and delivering better public services,” Mr Luxon says.

“Overall, we achieved 42 of 43 actions listed in the plan, with just the passing of the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill outstanding.

“Due to the complexity of the changes needed, this has been delayed until the new year, because we want to make sure we get it right.

“New Zealanders voted for a Government of action and our ruthless pursuit to deliver on our quarterly plans has shown us to be exactly that. Focused, effective and committed to the promises that Kiwis elected us on.”

See Q4 Action Plan here.

© Scoop Media

