Public To Have Their Say On Disability Funding

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Disability Issues

The wider disability community will have their say early next year on how the Government should deliver disability support services that are fair, consistent, transparent, and sustainable, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.

“The Government is committed to better public services and building a disability support system that delivers better outcomes for disabled people based on need.

“We’ve already taken action to stabilise the disability support system after an independent review earlier this year found the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha was ‘ill-prepared’ by the previous government to deliver these services.

“Cabinet will consider further changes to disability support services next year as it implements seven recommendations from the independent review.

“The recommendations, which address urgent concerns with the disability support system, are aimed at stabilising the system so that it operates more consistently and transparently, and enable the Government to manage Disability Support Services in a financially sustainable manner.

“A key part of that work will involve establishing eligibility criteria and guidelines for the use of Flexible Funding. While there has already been some consultation with the disability community on the changes, the insights of the wider community will be crucial to getting these next steps right.

“Cabinet has agreed to progress consultation with the disability community, with an immediate focus on stabilising the disability system. I have directed the Disability Support Services Taskforce at MSD to begin this in early 2025.

“Disability Support Services recently conducted an online survey that generated feedback from more than 1550 disabled people, their families, and carers. Its themes will form the basis of a discussion document for community consultation.

“Details of how people can have their say will be released by Disability Support Services in the new year. After this consultation, officials will report back to me on options so that Cabinet can make final decisions.

“Anyone who wants to subscribe to the DSS newsletter for regular updates can do so on its website: www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz.

“The Government is focused on delivering services and supports that meet the needs of disabled people, their family and carers, both now and into the future.”

