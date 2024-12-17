Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Parliament

 

Another Smart Fix To The AEWV Migration Programme

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Immigration spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar is welcoming changes to the Accredited Employer Work Visa, including the delivery of ACT’s coalition commitment to remove the median wage threshold.

“The requirement that an AEWV job pay at least the median wage was poorly thought-out. It forced employers to ramp up wages offered to migrants who would have happily taken a job at a lower wage, and these costs have flow-on effects as other employees also then expect wage hikes. Ultimately the costs are passed on to customers.

“Another ACT coalition commitment was to make it easier for family members of skilled AEWV holders to work in New Zealand. On 2 December, this commitment came into effect, with open work rights made available to partners of high-skilled AEWV holders earning at least 80 percent of the median wage. We have made our immigration system more attractive to the most talented workers, and ensured their partners can contribute to the economy.

“Labour’s AEWV scheme was badly set up, with scams from overseas ‘consultancies’ charging migrants high fees to match them with an accredited employer that has not actually existed, or has quickly shut down, leaving migrants in limbo. ACT was glad to see the Minister in April tighten up the rules to prevent exploitation.”

© Scoop Media

