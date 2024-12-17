Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Warning To Fast-Track Applicants – ‘Exploit The Whenua, Face The Consequences’

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori has this morning issued a stern warning to Fast-Track applicants with interests in mining, pledging to hold them accountable through retrospective liability and to immediately revoke Fast-Track consents under a future Te Pāti Māori government.

This warning comes ahead of today’s third reading of the Fast-Track Approvals Bill.

“We have placed sixteen Fast-Track applicants on notice that Te Pāti Māori will hold them retrospectively liable and immediately revoke their consents when we form the next Government," said co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi.

“We are not here to protect profiteering at the expense of our whenua, our moana, and the wellbeing of future generations.

“These Fast-Track consents represent unchecked exploitation, bypassing due process, environmental safeguards, and the voice of local communities.

“We will ensure that corporations exploiting this flawed system are held accountable for the harm they cause,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Te Pāti Māori is committed to repealing the Fast-Track legislation and holding those complicit retrospectively liable for the damage done to the whenua.

“Our message to these corporations is clear: exploit the whenua , face the consequences. Aotearoa is not interested in corporate exploitation driven by the greedy,” said Waititi.

Te Pāti Māori is urging all New Zealanders to stand with them in opposing the erosion of environmental protections and the exploitation of public resources.

