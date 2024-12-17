New Diplomatic Appointments

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced four new diplomatic appointments.

“Our diplomats play an important role in ensuring New Zealand’s interests are maintained and enhanced across the world,” Mr Peters says.

“It is a pleasure to announce the appointment of these senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

The appointments are: Jonathan Austin , Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China

, Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Phillip Taula , Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia

, Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Greg Lewis , Ambassador to the Republic of Tūrkiye

, Ambassador to the Republic of Tūrkiye Joanna Anderson, Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (based in Jakarta)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

