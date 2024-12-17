Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointment

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has appointed Craig Ellison to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand.

The appointment is effective from 18 December 2024 for a three-year term and brings the Board to its full capacity of seven members.

“Mr Ellison joins the Board with a background in Antarctic science, and extensive governance experience across a wide range of sectors.

“Mr Ellison’s expertise will be an asset to the Board as it works to deliver across its full range of objectives and functions, especially maintaining and enhancing the quality of New Zealand Antarctic scientific research,” Mr Peters says.

Antarctica New Zealand is the government agency responsible for carrying out New Zealand's activities in Antarctica, supporting world-leading science and environmental protection.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

