Green Government Will Revoke Dodgy Fast-track Projects

The Green Party has warned that a Green Government will revoke the consents of companies who override environmental protections as part of Fast-Track legislation being passed today.

“The industry is on notice: consents granted under this regime that shortcut our democracy, sidestep environmental protections and degrade te taiao will be revoked by a Green Government,” says the Green Party Spokesperson for the Environment, Lan Pham.

“This legislation is our out-of-touch Government’s gift to Kiwis to digest while they enjoy their summer in the stunning natural environment, knowing so much of it is now open to private interests to develop it under fast-track for the sake of making a quick buck.

“The environment provides the basis for life itself. We must be responsible stewards of the natural world which sustains us, and ditch the regressive exploitative and extractive approach that benefits an already wealthy few at the expense of all of us.

“Despite numerous democratic and environmental red flags, this legislation looks set to push through a raft of dangerous projects without proper checks and balances. New Zealanders do not want or deserve the environmental destruction this legislation looks set to unleash.

“What’s worse is that Cabinet has approved a raft of projects said to have ‘significant national or regional benefits’ despite companies failing to even bother answering this question in their application.

“Companies who are meant to disclose their track record of prior compliance or enforcement actions against them, have in numerous cases failed to do so. Despite some having a concerning track record when it comes to compliance and environmental damage, this Government is inexplicably giving them the green light to bulldoze our natural world for private gain all over again.

“This legislation has been shrouded in smoke and mirrors from the start and covered in controversy from the outset. A Green Government will put people and planet before profit and revoke consents that exploit our environment under the fast track,” says Lan Pham.

