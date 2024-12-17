Labour Will Continue Fight Against Destructive Projects

Labour will continue to fight unsustainable and destructive projects that are able to leap-frog environment protection under National’s Fast-track Approvals Bill.

“Fast-track passing into law is bad news for New Zealand’s environment, and paves the way for significant harm not only to our water, air and climate, but for our communities,” Labour environment spokesperson Rachel Brooking said.

“This legislation fast-tracks the most radical and unbalanced consenting regime in living memory, including for projects that will do significant harm to the environment.

“Labour remains committed to standing up for the environment, iwi, and communities that will be affected by this legislation. We will continue to support development that protects New Zealand’s unique natural heritage and prioritises sustainability for future.

“This is deeply flawed legislation that prioritises short-term profit over the long-term sustainable management of New Zealand’s environment, and locks communities out of decision-making.

“Labour’s fast-track process showed that consenting could be done quickly and responsibly. It consented housing, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects without sacrificing environmental protections.

“This Bill allows the environmental protections to be overridden so private projects that would otherwise not get consent can get the go-ahead, like seabed mining, coal mining, and waste incineration.

“It flies in the face of official advice, which says sustainable management must remain central to any fast-track process.

“We will be keeping a close watch on these projects and continue to call out any attempts to bypass proper environmental protections and the impact they will have on communities as these projects progress,” Rachel Brooking said.

