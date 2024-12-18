Offshore Renewable Energy Bill Passes First Reading

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Energy

17 December 2024

The Government‘s Offshore Renewable Energy Bill to create a new regulatory regime that will enable firms to construct offshore wind generation has passed its first reading in Parliament, Energy Minister Simeon Brown says.

“New Zealand currently does not have a regulatory regime for offshore renewable energy as the previous government failed to make final policy decisions to establish one. We are progressing legislation to fix this and enable this exciting new form of energy generation

"Establishing a regime is an important step that will give investors the confidence to construct generation assets to help power New Zealand’s increasingly electrified economy.

“Offshore wind is one of our country’s great untapped sources of renewable electricity. This legislation is a key part of helping to unlock its potential, and to support the Government’s goals of doubling renewable energy and ensuring New Zealand has internationally competitive energy prices.

“Our Offshore Renewable Energy Bill will give greater certainty for developers to invest in offshore renewable energy developments by providing an exclusive ability to construct and operate offshore wind developments in offshore areas.”

The Bill introduces two dedicated offshore renewable energy permits:

Feasibility permits will give greater certainty to undertake feasibility studies, in a specified area.

Commercial permits will enable construction and operation of offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

“Our Bill also includes provisions for safety zones around infrastructure to protect people and assets, and safeguards to ensure decommissioning occurs at developers’ expense.

“I have directed officials to begin drafting the regulations required under this Bill while it is still before Parliament to accelerate the implementation of this legislation and enable offshore renewable energy development in New Zealand.

“My expectation is that the offshore renewable energy regime will be in place by mid-2025 and a first round of feasibility permits will be open for applications by late 2025.

“New Zealand has significant untapped offshore wind resources, and the regime enabled through our Offshore Renewable Energy Bill will help unlock the investment in offshore wind electricity generation to grow our economy."

The Select Committee process will provide an opportunity for New Zealanders to share their views and shape both the Bill and regulations to best enable an enduring offshore renewable wind regime.

