New Appointments To The Charities Registration Board

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Mr Roger Holmes Miller and Ms Tarita Hutchinson have been appointed to the Charities Registration Board, Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Louise Upston says.

“I would like to welcome the new members joining the Charities Registration Board.

“The appointment of Ms Hutchinson and Mr Miller will strengthen the Board’s capacity to make balanced and timely decisions, ensuring it can continue to operate effectively,” Ms Upston says.

“Mr Miller previously served nine years on the Board, including as Chair. Both Mr Miller and Ms Hutchinson bring excellent legal and regulatory expertise as well as first-hand experience of the charitable and philanthropic sector.”

The Charities Registration Board is an independent body responsible for decisions about the registration and deregistration of charitable entities.

These appointments follow an amendment to Schedule 2 of the Charities Act 2005 that increased the number of members on the Board from three to five.

“I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms,” Ms Upston says.

There are over 28,000 registered charities in New Zealand.

Roger Miller is a barrister and solicitor and Notary Public. He was the inaugural Chair of the Board in 2012 and served on the Board until 2021. In 2022, he was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and the community. Mr Miller has extensive governance experience. He is the Chair of the Performing Arts Foundation of Wellington, and was previously Chair of several bodies including the Porirua City Council Community Services Boards, Care NZ Manaaki, Scots College Wellington Foundation, Ski Racing New Zealand, and Snow Sports New Zealand. He has also held voluntary positions or has been an honorary solicitor for St James Theatre and Opera House, Care NZ Manaaki, Mary Potter Hospice, and many other organisations.

Tarita Hutchinson is a current Trustee of Bay Financial Mentors – Te Awhi Noa. Ms Hutchinson is an experienced Trustee and Fiduciary with significant legal and regulatory experience in the administration of trusts, foundations, and other philanthropic entities. Her not-for-profit experience includes being a member of the Trust Investment Committee and Volunteer Services Abroad. She also held directorial and chief executive roles at Southpac Group.

