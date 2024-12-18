Consultation Opens On Working With Engineered Stone

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Accelerated silicosis is an emerging occupational disease caused by unsafe work such as engineered stone benchtops. I am running a standalone consultation on engineered stone to understand what the industry is currently doing to manage the risks, and whether further regulatory intervention is needed,” says Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden.

WorkSafe currently leads a range of education and enforcement activity to ensure businesses control the risks from working with engineered stone.

“While efforts have been made by WorkSafe to educate the industry of the health risks, and enforce current health and safety obligations, I am concerned that WorkSafe inspections have found that risk management practices remain inconsistent.

“I have recently completed a broader health and safety roadshow and consultation. One of the things I have heard is that workers and businesses want to keep themselves and others safe, but do not receive proper guidance on how to do so. I welcome feedback on what different stakeholders believe is driving inconsistent practice.

“I believe it is important to hear from those working on the ground. I want to hear about what actions are currently being taken to manage risks, and what actions submitters believe would be effective and practical to manage the risks,” says Ms van Velden.

To date, several countries have implemented additional regulatory requirements to manage risks related to respirable crystalline silica. Australia is the only country that has implemented a full ban on the importation, use and supply of engineered stone.

“I am consulting on the full spectrum of possible regulatory responses, from strengthening current requirements to implementing a full ban. While I do not believe there is currently evidence to support a full ban of the product, I encourage submitters to provide their views, and the implications of that stance.

“I am committed to a health and safety system that makes it clear what businesses and workers need to do to keep safe. To achieve this, it is important that we use an evidence-based approach and consider a range of tools to tackle this issue in a New Zealand context,” says Ms van Velden.

Notes:

Engineered stone is a popular kitchen and bathroom bench material used in New Zealand homes and businesses. In its solid form, engineered stone does not have hazardous properties. It is the dust that is generated from cutting, grinding, or polishing engineered stone that has the potential to cause harm when it is breathed in usually over long periods of exposure.

Accelerated silicosis is an emerging occupational disease caused by exposure to significant concentrations of respirable crystalline silica, of particular note is unsafe work with engineered stone benchtops.

Options being consulted on included:

Maintaining the status quo (no change). Mandatory controls in engineered stone fabrication. Licencing of workplaces that fabricate engineered stone. Increased general duties for industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust and exposure and/or health monitoring in industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust. A total or partial ban.

While the primary focus of the consultation is on engineered stone, there are options discussed that include industries more widely, that also face risks from respirable crystalline silica.

The template for submission and a discussion document is on the MBIE website - Seeking your feedback on work with engineered stone and materials containing crystalline silica | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment. The consultation is open for three months.

WorkSafe guidance is found here: Health information for PCBUs in the engineered stone industry | WorkSafe

