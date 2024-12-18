Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Strengthening Justice Services For New Zealanders

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A Bill to modernise the role of Justices of the Peace (JP), ensuring they remain active in their communities and connected with other JPs, has been put into the ballot.

“JPs hold a key and trusted role within our communities and it’s important they are equipped with the resources and support to serve their communities well,” Labour MP Jenny Salesa said.

“I have been working with the Auckland JP Association for more than a year now to address some of the issues raised with JPs and MPs.

“The proposed Bill aims to ensure that all New Zealanders have access to consistent, high-quality, and timely JP services, while supporting the recruitment, retention, and professional development of JPs.

“Proposed changes include JPs being reappointed every five years and required to join the JP association. They will also be required to undergo a minimum of two hours of training annually and perform duties for at least 12 individuals per registration year.

“Existing JPs will have a four-year grace period to meet the new training and service requirements.

“I think of constituents in my own electorate of Pānmure-Ōtāhuhu who rely on these services. Some who will be handling legal documents for the first time on their own, and others who might need extra support.

“Updating this legislation reflects a balanced approach to modernising the JP system, ensuring accountability, consistency, and quality in services while respecting the voluntary nature JPs have in serving their communities,” Jenny Salesa said.

