More Support On The Way For New Mums

National will provide greater choice and support for new mums and babies across New Zealand through a new Member’s Bill, which passed its first reading today, says Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd.

“Today is a significant day for mums and newborn babies across New Zealand as we work hard to provide more choice, support and protection for families.

“The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (3 Day Postnatal Stay) Amendment Bill, which will entitle women to 72 hours of funded inpatient postnatal care, received support from all parties when it was read in the House for the first time today,” says Ms Wedd.

Ms Wedd shared her own traumatic birth story, alongside other MPs, who discussed their experiences and acknowledged how important it is to support postnatal care in New Zealand.

“It’s not often all parties agree, but I am proud to bring this incredibly important issue to the House and advocate for postnatal care needs.

“This Bill will ensure women can access essential postnatal care, whatever their situation.

“Those first few hours and days with your newborn baby are critical forming a strong bond, and mums should have that time if they need or want it.

“Currently, women are entitled to 48 hours of funded inpatient postnatal care, but many are unaware of this right and may feel pressured to leave early.

“My bill will extend this entitlement to 72 hours if needed. It will also introduce a mandatory requirement for lead maternity carers to inform mothers of their choices.

“This is a great day for mums and mums-to-be across New Zealand, who stand to receive better postnatal care.

“The bill will now go to Select Committee, where I encourage everyone to share their stories and make their voices heard so we can improve the system and provide better support for Kiwi mums.”

