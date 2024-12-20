Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ngāruawāhia Section Of Waikato Expressway Back To 4 Lanes For Christmas

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Transport

People travelling on State Highway 1 north of Hamilton will be relieved that remedial works and safety improvements on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway were finished today, with all lanes now open to traffic, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“I would like to acknowledge the patience of road users while NZTA got this job done. Finishing these works before the Christmas holidays will be a welcome relief for motorists who regularly use this important transport corridor.

“NZTA contractors have been working for more than two years to bring this section of expressway up to the same standard as neighbouring expressway sections which have been built to allow for a speed limit of 110km/h.

“As Minister of Transport, my goal is to ensure that people and freight can get to where they want to go quickly and safely. It’s pleasing to see these works completed so that road users can travel at faster speeds across this section of the successful Waikato Expressway.

The remedial works undertaken by NZTA included:

  • Sealing over the median area – to limit moisture entering the pavement and prevent further failures
  • Reshaping outside lanes
  • Minor drainage improvements
  • Various pavement treatments depending on the existing pavement condition
  • Asphalt surfacing

The safety improvements saw side barriers made continuous, some barriers upgraded, additional maintenance and turnaround bays for emergency services, shoulder widening and some lighting relocations.

The remaining remedial works to complete the project can be undertaken from behind the new safety barriers and without traffic management.

Note:

The project involved:

  • 75,000 tonnes of asphalt
  • 34 000 tonnes of material milled out
  • 525 workers involved at peak (in November)
  • 250+ machines at peak
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 