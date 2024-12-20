Ngāruawāhia Section Of Waikato Expressway Back To 4 Lanes For Christmas

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

People travelling on State Highway 1 north of Hamilton will be relieved that remedial works and safety improvements on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway were finished today, with all lanes now open to traffic, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“I would like to acknowledge the patience of road users while NZTA got this job done. Finishing these works before the Christmas holidays will be a welcome relief for motorists who regularly use this important transport corridor.

“NZTA contractors have been working for more than two years to bring this section of expressway up to the same standard as neighbouring expressway sections which have been built to allow for a speed limit of 110km/h.

“As Minister of Transport, my goal is to ensure that people and freight can get to where they want to go quickly and safely. It’s pleasing to see these works completed so that road users can travel at faster speeds across this section of the successful Waikato Expressway.

The remedial works undertaken by NZTA included:

Sealing over the median area – to limit moisture entering the pavement and prevent further failures

Reshaping outside lanes

Minor drainage improvements

Various pavement treatments depending on the existing pavement condition

Asphalt surfacing

The safety improvements saw side barriers made continuous, some barriers upgraded, additional maintenance and turnaround bays for emergency services, shoulder widening and some lighting relocations.

The remaining remedial works to complete the project can be undertaken from behind the new safety barriers and without traffic management.

Note:

The project involved:

75,000 tonnes of asphalt

34 000 tonnes of material milled out

525 workers involved at peak (in November)

250+ machines at peak

