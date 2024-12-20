Actions To Speed Up Air Travel Delivering Results

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government’s measures to reduce airport wait times, and better transparency around flight disruptions is delivering encouraging early results for passengers ahead of the busy summer period, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.



“Improving the efficiency of air travel is a priority for the Government to give passengers a smoother, more reliable travel journey,” Mr Brown says.

Measures being taken include: New scanners allowing laptops and liquids to stay in bags to pass through security screening.

Rolling out new technology to monitor aviation security queues.

Releasing regular on-time performance reporting for airlines – with the first trans-Tasman report now being released.



“The rollout of new Computed Tomography (CT) scanners which allow laptops and liquids to remain in bags during security screening is a game-changer for passengers. This technology is streamlining security processes across the country, reducing queues, and enabling travellers to get to their gates sooner while maintaining strong security measures.

“In addition to this, advanced passenger sensing technology is being rolled out at airport security checkpoints to accurately measure queue length. This technology monitors queues at airports to identify when action is needed to tackle the long-standing problem of extended security lines, and ensuring a more seamless experience for passengers.

“Queues for the Wellington Southern Domestic screening point – which are constantly monitored using new passenger sensing technology – show that the number of passengers processed in less than 5 minutes has increased from a 12-month average of 89 per cent to 95 per cent in December.

“By the middle of next year, the CAA will have access to passenger sensing data at all airports with aviation security screening. This will provide the information needed to help analyse and reduce passenger queues at these airports.

“Another key tool is our Government’s introduction of on-time airline performance reporting, providing greater transparency for Kiwis flying domestically and across the Tasman. This reporting is common overseas and, although airlines should always prioritise safety over on-time performance, it highlights significant room for improvement domestically and on trans-Tasman routes.”

The latest data from October shows that airlines are performing better on the domestic network compared with recent months, while the Government’s first monthly reporting for trans-Tasman flights reveals there is room for improvement.

“In October, around 82 per cent of domestic flights across New Zealand took off on time, a significant climb from 77 per cent in July. In the same month, the best performing route was Wellington to Queenstown with 92 per cent of flights touching down on time,” Mr Brown says.

“While performance on the domestic network has improved in recent months, only 66 per cent of trans-Tasman flights departed on time in October (and 72% arrived on time). Introducing monthly performance reporting on the trans-Tasman network will sharpen airline accountability for those traveling across the ditch.”

Following a recent consultation, the Government has approved the first increase to the Civil Aviation Authority’s levies, fees, and charges since 2017.

“The CAA had originally requested a 43 per cent increase to general aviation fees. The Government has instead agreed to a 10 per cent increase to general aviation fees, and passenger levy increases will also be slightly smaller than what was consulted on. The Government expects to see the CAA make greater efficiencies to keep costs down and has set levies as maximums allowing the CAA Board to reduce levies further as further efficiencies are found,” Mr Brown says.

“The Government is also initiating a first principles review of CAA to ensure that the levies, fees, and charges paid by flight passengers and the aviation sector are focussed towards essential functions. We need to be satisfied that everything is being done to ensure the CAA is responsive, efficient, and providing value for money.

“As a Government, we want to ensure that Kiwis are able to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely. In the aviation sector, that means reducing airport wait times, improving the information available to consumers, and ensuring any passenger fees are reasonable. Our Government is focused on improving air travel performance and customer experience to make a real difference for those traveling this summer."

