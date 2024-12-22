Internationally-trained Doctors Jump At Chance To Boost Health Workforce

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says Health New Zealand will move swiftly to support dozens of internationally-trained doctors already in New Zealand on their journey to employment here, after a tripling of sought-after examination places.

“The Medical Council has delivered great news for hardworking overseas doctors who want to contribute to New Zealand, by significantly increasing capacity in the all-important New Zealand registration exams (NZREX),” Dr Reti says.

“This is very exciting news and is expected to mean exam spots for up to 180 international candidates over the course of 2025, an increase from 60 initially planned.

“Once the candidates complete those exams, I’ve also instructed Health New Zealand to move to secure the clinical placements needed as an additional step to potential employment, particularly in general practice.

“Lack of exam spots and clinical placements have been repeatedly raised with me as barriers to employment in our health system.

“Over the past 18 months, I’ve received many letters from hardworking, well-qualified international candidates who were effectively shut out because they couldn’t get into the exams they needed, or secure placements.

“This group has come to be colloquially titled ‘Uber doctors,’ because they’ve sometimes ended up driving passengers for a living, instead of helping patients. Their stories have made for sad reading, when I’ve known our health system could benefit from their expertise, and they are already in New Zealand.

“Matters came to a head recently when I became aware that some doctors were being shut out of the online exam registration process by mere seconds, as the limited places were snapped up.

“These medical professionals shouldn’t have been fighting for places as if they were lining up for a pop concert. I raised this with the Medical Council directly and am very pleased they have been able to respond so swiftly with extra exams. I thank the Council for its collaboration.

“Another ongoing roadblock has been a lack of PGY1 positions - or first year house officer roles - for those who pass. The Commissioner of Health New Zealand has assured me that he’s ready to organise these placements, so the skills of these doctors can be utilised on the frontline. This is especially so for the NZREX GP pilot which has been so successful.

“The skills of these international doctors who are already resident in New Zealand, would sit alongside our outstanding New Zealand-trained doctors who are already delivering great care to Kiwis,” Dr Reti says.

The Medical Council will now have three exam dates in March, June and September 2025, up from two in 2024.

Further details will be available online. www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/news-and-updates/nzrex-clinical-examinations-in-2025/

