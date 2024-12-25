Motions — Vanuatu—Earthquake

Sitting date: 18 Dec 2024

MOTIONS

Vanuatu—Earthquake

Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS (Deputy Prime Minister): Point of order, Mr Speaker. Apologies, Mr Speaker. I apologise to the leader of the Labour Party. Could I move a motion in this House on the situation in Vanuatu?

SPEAKER: Is it a ministerial statement or—

Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS: Well, something like that, yes. Take it any way you like, but something has got to be said now.

SPEAKER: All right. Can you tell us, is it a Government motion or a ministerial statement? I think we'll make it a ministerial statement by the Rt Hon Winston Peters.

Hon Chris Bishop: It's a Government motion.

SPEAKER: OK. A Government motion, then, by all means. Leave is sought for that purpose. Is there any objection? There appears to be none.

Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS: I move, That this House send its condolences and best wishes to the people and Government of Vanuatu following yesterday's devastating earthquake. I note the Government's announcement that New Zealand will do all it can to help Vanuatu at this difficult time, in keeping with the very close ties between our two countries. I note that this offer of assistance will include the deployment of New Zealand military planes today; the first this morning to undertake surveillance and assess the damage, and another one, once the airport is open, to transport a search and rescue team and deliver relief supplies, and possibly a third one this evening. I note the Government's readiness to respond to any further requests for assistance from Vanuatu that might be received from them.

Hon DAVID PARKER (Labour): Can I thank the Deputy Prime Minister for those comments. Mr Deputy Prime Minister, I read in the paper this morning that the reason that the airport was closed in Vanuatu was that there were problems with contaminated fuel. Is that the reason why New Zealand relief aircraft have not been able to land in Vanuatu until now?

Rt Hon Winston Peters: Can I tell Mr Parker—

SPEAKER: Just hang on a minute, sorry. Look, you need to be clear about this. It's a Government motion. The member may speak to the motion but it's not a ministerial statement, which has the question and answer attached to it.

Hon DAVID PARKER: Point of order, then. Can I just clarify what is the status of the statement and what rights people have in response?

SPEAKER: Yes, you can speak to it.

Hon DAVID PARKER: I can speak to it. Well, point of order, Mr Speaker, does the Minister have a right of reply at the end?

SPEAKER: No, not on a Government motion.

Hon DAVID PARKER: Right. Well, in that case, sir, I would endorse the Deputy Prime Minister's statements. I'm sure that the House would be interested to know when it is that New Zealand aircraft are likely to be able to actually land and take assistance to the people in Vanuatu. I wish the members of the New Zealand Defence Force and supporting agencies who will likely be working through the Christmas period—I thank them for their service on behalf of New Zealand and the assistance that they are giving to the people of Vanuatu.

Motion agreed to.

