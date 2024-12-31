Sporting Heroes And Quiet Achievers On Honours List

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Sport & Recreation

The New Year 2025 Honours List includes some of New Zealand’s brightest sporting stars and dedicated behind-the-scenes heroes who showcase the very best of the country’s sport and recreation community, Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The appointment of Lydia Ko as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit acknowledges her enormous contribution to golf. I was privileged to watch Dame Lydia win an Olympic gold medal earlier this year, to go along with her silver and bronze medals. She is also the youngest ever inductee to the LPGA Hall of Fame at just 27 years old,” Mr Bishop says.

“Dame Lydia is an extraordinary New Zealand sporting success story. She was the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event and youngest person ever to win an LPGA Tour event. Following several wins on the LPGA Tour in 2015, she became the youngest player ever to be ranked No. 1 in professional golf and was named Halberg Sportswoman of the Year. In 2022 she won three LPGA tournaments and was awarded the 2022 LPGA Player of the Year.”

The list includes appointments as Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit for Ian Foster for services to rugby and John Hart for services to sports governance.

“John Hart has been the driving force behind the growth of the New Zealand Golf Open Tournament, having taken it from an event struggling for viability in 2011, to now being regarded as one of the top three tournaments in Australasia. Mr Hart has led New Zealand’s hosting the 2011 Rugby World Cup Tournament, the New Zealand Warriors between 2005 and 2011 when the Warriors made the grand final and now the Blues Rugby Club Board where he has founded the Blues Family Foundation which raises funds to continue development of rugby around the region.

“Ian Foster served as the Assistant Coach of the All Blacks from 2012 to 2019, before becoming Head Coach from 2020 until 2023. During his time as Head Coach he led the All Blacks to win and retain the Bledisloe Cup, the Freedom Cup, and the Rugby Championship each year from 2020 to 2023, as well as a Rugby World Cup silver medal in 2023 – and, during this period, the All Blacks had a 70 percent win rate. Mr Foster’s illustrious rugby career also included seven years coaching the Chiefs Super Rugby team, and 128 starts as a fly-half for Waikato.”

For services to Para sports, Marguerite Christophers has been appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as has Sam Whitelock for services to rugby and the community.

“Marguerite Christophers has dedicated more than 25 years to people with disabilities and Para sport, finally retiring this year. Since 2009 she has shaped and improved classification for athletes with disabilities, helped national sport organisations understand the needs and requirements of classification, trained classifiers and upskilled athletes and coaches.

“Sam Whitelock is an All Blacks legend - the most capped All Blacks player ever, with 153 appearances by his retirement at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He captained the All Blacks on 18 occasions, and the Crusaders Super Rugby team for three seasons. He has served as an Ambassador for Farmstrong, a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community and has supported Feilding High School’s basketball department to tour overseas.

“Among other sporting honourees, Noel Harris, Lachie Marshall and Gary Trail have been appointed as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the thoroughbred racing industry, water polo and jiu jitsu respectively.

“I also congratulate Colin Campbell, Sally Davies, Peter Hensman, David Richmond, and Phyllis Weir who have been awarded the King’s Service Medal.

“I congratulate all those who have been honoured and thank them for their dedication to sport over the years. New Zealand’s sporting community is the richer for their service.”

