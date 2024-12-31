Quit Smoking Help For New Year’s Resolution

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

More help will be available for people wanting to quit smoking for the new year, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said today.

“We know that more people try and quit over Christmas and New Year and smoking cessation providers are getting more tools to help smokers quit.

“Starting next week, the Stop Smoking Services around the country will be receiving vaping starter kits, which will be free and available to adults who smoke, which will particularly help those who have already tried other options to quit.

“Vaping has played a key role in reducing smoking rates and the government supports adults switching to vaping because vaping is far less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

“Clients will receive a vape device and one month’s supply of nicotine pods each month over a three-month period with continuing support from a stop smoking service.

“Those using quit smoking services are four times more likely to successfully stop smoking compared to those who receive no support, and this initiative provides the services with another tool.”

The Minister said that New Zealand is a leader in reducing smoking, but that we need to reinvigorate our stop smoking efforts and to target the right people, if we are to get the smoking rate below 5 per cent by the end of next year and achieve our Smokefree 2025 goals.

“The Getting to Smokefree 2025 plan is about providing the tools and resources that encourage more ‘quit smoking’ attempts by more people,” Ms Costello says.

“As part of that, a new ‘That’s Us, Smokefree 2025’ marketing campaign has also been developed and is being launched today.”

Hāpai te Hauora developed the campaign which will target key audiences through social media and localised networks. The campaign complements the nationalBreakfree to Smokefree campaign.

“We are focussed on pulling out all the stops to reduce daily smoking rates and to reduce the harm from smoking,” Ms Costello says.

“Part of that is about reaching the right people with the right messages in the right way.

“We also want to ensure there’s access to a range of effective products and tools – I’m hoping we can provide a new device to providers soon - and that the whole health sector works together to encourage referrals to stop smoking providers.

“By using every tool in our toolbox, whether it’s education, tailored support, or innovative campaigns, we’re determined to increase awareness, provide more robust support, and ultimately help more people successfully quit.

“Our message for 2025 is that it’s always worth trying to quit smoking – that tens of thousands of others have managed to do it - and that there are great people ready to help.”

