New Year, New Medicines

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour is pleased to see Pharmac continue to increase availability of medicines for Kiwis with the government’s largest ever investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When this government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.8 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years,so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“Today represents another step forward for cancer patients as the $604 million uplift from the government continues to facilitate access to new treatments.

“Pharmac continues to show what it is capable of when given the support it needs. From today Kiwis will be able to access four new medicines which Pharmac negotiated with AstraZeneca in a savvy multi-product deal.

“The early signs of Pharmac’s redirection remain positive, as expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families continue to be prioritised.

“Pharmac’s procurement process in this case was a great example of Pharmac listening to patient voices, as outlined in my letter of expectations, and in Patient Voice Aotearoa's white paper which I accepted earlier this year.

“During Pharmac’s public consultation for this bundle they received feedback which led to patient-centric changes to their final decision. This is what I expect to see from Pharmac in 2025.

“From today patients with lung cancer will be able to access funded Osimertinib (branded as Tagrisso).

Osimertinib (branded as Tagrisso) will be funded for a type of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer as a first treatment option after diagnosis and for people who have received other treatments previously.

“Patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer will also be able to recieve funded trastuzumab deruxtecan (branded as Enhertu).

“Palivizumab (branded as Synagis) will also be funded from today giving relief for families for preventing RSV in high-risk babies and young children.

“People who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be able to access budesonide, glycopyrronium, and formoterol ‘triple inhaler’ (branded as Breztri Aerosphere) from today as well.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to more medicines for more groups. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

Note:

Pharmac is an independent Crown entity responsible for deciding which medicines and medical devices are funded in New Zealand. The recent funding uplift from the government has enabled Pharmac to make these significant changes. Further details about the funding changes will be available on Pharmac’s website and through their communications channels.

