Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Acknowledges Lyn Fleming's Death

Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour expresses its shock and sadness at the death of widely respected Police Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming.

"My aroha and thoughts are with Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming's family and Police colleagues, who have lost a precious person in their lives," Labour's Police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

"I certainly want to recognise the other recovering officer Adam Ramsay. We are sending our support to you and your loved ones during this hard time."

"Nelson has lost a widely loved and respected soul in Lyn," Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said.

"This is devastating news for the community and we will absolutely be rallying our support around Lyn's whānau, Adam and the member of the public also recovering from the event."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 