Labour Acknowledges Lyn Fleming's Death

Labour expresses its shock and sadness at the death of widely respected Police Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming.

"My aroha and thoughts are with Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming's family and Police colleagues, who have lost a precious person in their lives," Labour's Police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

"I certainly want to recognise the other recovering officer Adam Ramsay. We are sending our support to you and your loved ones during this hard time."

"Nelson has lost a widely loved and respected soul in Lyn," Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said.

"This is devastating news for the community and we will absolutely be rallying our support around Lyn's whānau, Adam and the member of the public also recovering from the event."

