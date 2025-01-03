Prime Minister Acknowledges Passing Of Dame Tariana Turia

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged Dame Tariana Turia and extended his condolences to her whānau following news of her death today.

Dame Tariana served as a Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2014, including as a Minister under Labour and National-led governments. She co-founded the Māori Party and was Co-Leader during its confidence and supply arrangement under the Fifth National Government.

“Dame Tariana was a principled leader, never swaying from her values and doing what she believed to be right. She was a tireless advocate for the betterment of Māori.

“Among many contributions, she will be remembered for her work establishing the Whānau Ora programme to improve Māori and community wellbeing.

“Dame Tariana leaves a significant legacy for Māori and for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“Dame Tariana’s passing will be felt keenly by her iwi, hapu and whānau, and my thoughts and condolences are with them today.”

