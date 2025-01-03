Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Acknowledges Passing Of Dame Tariana Turia

Friday, 3 January 2025, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged Dame Tariana Turia and extended his condolences to her whānau following news of her death today.

Dame Tariana served as a Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2014, including as a Minister under Labour and National-led governments. She co-founded the Māori Party and was Co-Leader during its confidence and supply arrangement under the Fifth National Government.

“Dame Tariana was a principled leader, never swaying from her values and doing what she believed to be right. She was a tireless advocate for the betterment of Māori.

“Among many contributions, she will be remembered for her work establishing the Whānau Ora programme to improve Māori and community wellbeing.

“Dame Tariana leaves a significant legacy for Māori and for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“Dame Tariana’s passing will be felt keenly by her iwi, hapu and whānau, and my thoughts and condolences are with them today.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 