A Nationwide Shift Towards Acting Together To Stop Family And Sexual Violence

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Minister for Children and for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour is encouraging people to use the resources available to them to get help, and to report instances of family and sexual violence amongst their friends, families, and loved ones who are in need.

“The death of a child is utterly heartbreaking. My heart aches for all children that are taken too early and the future they will never get to experience.

“It has been extremely saddening and disappointing to see this already happening so early into this new year. It joins the many other instances of family and sexual violence around the country that often go unseen or unspoken about, and it shows that as a country we still have work to do.

“The Government is currently doing work to improve this, and I am asking this year, and heading into the future, that people work together – with each other and with relevant agencies, to take action so that we can help protect each other.

“Our shift as a country to taking active steps will help to protect Kiwis and save lives.

“Work is currently underway on the family and sexual violence action plan. It focuses on prevention, rehabilitation, protecting children and young people, and enabling a larger workforce and better action to be taken to help and protect people. It is focused on breaking inter-generational cycles of violence in families.

“I am urging people to use the resources available to them so that they can get help to stop family and sexual violence. In many cases we know something is happening but do not act, and that is a something I am advocating for change in.

“I want that this year, people will take action, and reach out to get help. Resources are there for people in danger, and resources are there for people who need help to rehabilitate. Help is there for victims, help is there for perpetrators.

“There are many reasons why we may be reluctant to take action. I am encouraging people to take the step. I know that we can do more for ourselves and our loved ones, and while it is not easy, help is there, and it is waiting.”

Notes:

Where to go for help or more information:

More information on the second Te Aorerekura Action Plan for the prevention of family violence and sexual violence is available here:

National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence – Te Puna Aonui website

Press release: New plan for reducing family and sexual violence – Beehive website

