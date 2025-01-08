80% Reduction In Building Determination Wait Times

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

The time it takes to process building determinations has improved significantly over the last year which means fewer delays in homes being built, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“New Zealand has a persistent shortage of houses. Making it easier and quicker for new homes to be built will not only mean more Kiwis can enjoy the benefits of a warm dry home, but it will also grow the economy and create well-paying jobs.

“If a builder disagrees with a council decision, they can apply for a determination from MBIE to resolve the issue and make a legally binding decision on whether the building work complies.

“These decisions are critical to support innovation in construction practices like the use of new building products, along with providing guidance for builders, designers and councils in cases that are more complex.

“Despite their importance, in September 2023 applications had been waiting for 500 days on average for a decision. These delays are not only immensely frustrating, but they create uncertainty, lower confidence and add costs, all of which gets in the way of building the homes this country desperately needs.

“However, following a clearer focus on the basics, there has been a significant improvement in processing times over the last 12 months, with the average number of days reducing by 80% from 516 days in September 2023 to 111 days in November 2024.

“These improvements have also been achieved with an increased number of applications received and while there is still more work to be done to reduce these times further these improvements mean Kiwis can get on with building.

“MBIE has made a number of recent changes to drive improvement, including finding efficiencies in their processes and targeting the oldest cases, which are often very complex with multiple issues.

“The building and construction sector has a central part to play in rebuilding the economy and that’s why this Government is laser focused on reducing delays across the board."

