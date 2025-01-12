Prime Minister To Visit United Arab Emirates

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow (Monday) to hold high-level talks with Emirati leaders and witness the signing of the New Zealand-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“The UAE is a trusted partner for New Zealand in the Gulf,” Christopher Luxon says.

“Our two Governments cooperate across a range of shared interests, from expanding renewable energy generation in the Pacific to our desire to de-escalate conflict in the Middle East. This is a country where 4,000 Kiwis are living and working, and a key transport and logistics hub with more than half a million people coming to New Zealand through the UAE each year.

“I look forward to celebrating the growth in our bilateral relationship, including the signature of our first-class trade deal.”

Mr Luxon will witness the signing of the CEPA and accompanying investment agreement by Minister for Trade Todd McClay. Two-way trade between New Zealand and the UAE is currently valued at NZ$1.3 billion. From day one of the agreement, duties will be eliminated on 98.5 percent of New Zealand’s exports to the UAE.

“The CEPA provides a springboard for New Zealand companies to engage with the UAE’s globalised and high-value market, offering opportunities to increase trade and investment flows.

“This is all part of the work we are doing to achieve our goal of doubling the value of our exports in ten years.

“While in the UAE, I’ll be showcasing New Zealand as a globally connected trading nation, a sustainable technology innovator, and an attractive destination for investment,” Mr Luxon says.

The Prime Minister returns to New Zealand on Thursday morning.

