New Zealand Welcomes Israel – Hamas Deal

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 8:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand welcomes the deal to end hostilities in Gaza, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“Over the past 15 months, this conflict has caused incomprehensible human suffering. We acknowledge the efforts of all those involved in the negotiations to bring an end to the misery, particularly the US, Qatar and Egypt.

“The terms of the deal must now be implemented fully. Protection of civilians and the release of hostages must be at the forefront of effort.

“There now needs to be a massive, rapid, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“To achieve a durable and lasting peace, we call on the parties to take meaningful steps towards a two-state solution. Political will is the key to ensuring history does not repeat itself,” Mr Peters says.

© Scoop Media

