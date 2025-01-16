Government Strengthening Frontline Search And Rescue Capability

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Transport

The Government has delivered a funding boost to upgrade critical communication networks for Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand, ensuring frontline search and rescue services can save lives and keep Kiwis safe on the water, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey say.

“New Zealand has one of the largest maritime search and rescue zones in the world. To coordinate search and rescue teams across vast distances, Maritime New Zealand rely upon the National Maritime Distress and Safety Communications Service (NMDSCS). Our Government is proud to announce we will be upgrading this vital piece of communications infrastructure to make it easier for Maritime New Zealand to undertake their lifesaving work,” Mr Brown says.

“Modernising the NMDSCS will saves lives. This funding will ensure the new system aligns with international standards and will enable Maritime New Zealand to handle high traffic on our waters effectively. Without this funding, there is a real risk to safety on the water as the existing system nears the end of its operational life.”

The Government is also supporting Coastguard New Zealand in upgrading its critical Very High Frequency (VHF) maritime radio network, replacing outdated infrastructure with modern and reliable technology.

“The VHF maritime radio network plays a crucial role in facilitating communication between vessels in need and rescue teams. However, the current system is outdated and in need of an upgrade to meet the increasing demands of our recreational and commercial maritime sectors,” Mr Brown says.

“This urgently needed investment will provide Coastguard with the reliable infrastructure required to respond to emergencies. The upgraded network will futureproof communications, providing a lifeline to those in distress and helping ensure Kiwis on the water make it home safely.”

The upgrades to both the NMDSCS and Coastguard’s VHF network come at a time when New Zealand’s maritime activities are growing, placing greater pressure on communication networks.

“Our Government’s upgrade of these core pieces of communication infrastructure will ensure that search and rescue operations on our waters are better resourced and prepared, particularly for busy summer seasons when the demand for these life-saving services is at its peak,” Mr Doocey says.

“Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand do an incredible job saving lives, and our Government is committed to strengthening their ability to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively. This investment will strengthen New Zealand’s rescue resilience and improve safety on our waters.”

Notes:

The NMDSCS needs to be upgraded to avoid potential breaches of Maritime New Zealand’s domestic and international obligations. Critical existing assets will be replaced by June 2025 to ensure the new equipment is operational by July 2025 with the remaining infrastructure upgraded and replaced over the following four years.

Coastguard New Zealand’s VHF network currently uses the Motorola WAVE voice platform, which will no longer be supported by the manufacturer from 30 June 2025. This presents significant risks, including potential system failures that could impair communication during search and rescue operations.

The Government has allocated $35.59 million to Maritime New Zealand over six years to upgrade the NMDSCS. An additional $2.28 million of capital funding over six years and approximately $600,000 per year over ten years has been allocated to Coastguard New Zealand to upgrade its VHF radio network.

This funding is in addition to the $63.64 million funding boost in Budget 2024 for Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand's operations, as well as $23.14 million allocated in Budget 2024 for repairing Surf Life Saving New Zealand facilities, building a new Coastguard New Zealand facility, and upgrading equipment for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

