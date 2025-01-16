Te Pāti Māori Statement On Gaza Ceasefire

Thursday, 16 January 2025

Te Pāti Māori joins our Palestinian whānau in celebrating this ceasefire moment after enduring 467 days of genocide.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian community, who will continue to face the profound effects of what can only be described as a genocidal campaign, for years to come”, said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and spokesperson for Human Rights.

“While we acknowledge the end of 15 months of murder and displacement, we must also recognise that this outcome does not bring us closer to a free Palestine.

“We must not forget the larger reality of the ongoing conflict, which is rooted in decades of displacement, violence, and oppression.

“Although the annihilation may be over for now, the apartheid continues. We will continue to call out our government who have done nothing to end the violence, and to end the apartheid”, said Ngarewa-Packer.

“The more than 46,600 Palestinian lives that were lost can never be replaced.

“The destruction of vital infrastructure- homes, schools, hospitals- has decimated communities. This ceasefire must be accompanied by a global effort to rebuild Gaza.

“We must also be vigilant over these next three days to ensure that Israel will not exploit this window to create more carnage”, concluded Ngarewa-Packer.

Te Pāti Māori remain committed to standing with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their fight for justice, human rights, and an end to occupation.

