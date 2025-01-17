New Members Appointed To The Waitangi Tribunal

Hon Minister Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

A host of new appointments will strengthen the Waitangi Tribunal and help ensure it remains fit for purpose, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

“As the Tribunal nears its fiftieth anniversary, the appointments coming on board will give it the right balance of skills to continue its important mahi hearing and reporting Māori treaty claims in a timely manner.

“Ensuring we have a range of talented appointees on boards and tribunals is absolutely key to the delivery of better public services and, for the Waitangi Tribunal, supporting the progress of the Treaty-based Crown-Māori relationship.”

The new members, appointed for a three-year term, are:

Tipene Chrisp (Whāngai to Rangitāne) has held senior roles across the public service, with extensive knowledge of Waitangi Tribunal hearings and negotiation experience. He is currently General Manager of Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust.

Philip Crump has practised law for over 20 years in both Aotearoa New Zealand and the United Kingdom, giving him significant experience of statutory and contractual interpretation, negotiation and dispute resolution procedures. He is currently a board member of NZ on Air.

Vanessa Eparaima (Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is an experienced Governor across a range of nonprofit organisations, commercial and investment boards. Her experience includes Treaty negotiator for Ngāti Raukawa. She is currently the Chairperson of Te Wananga O Aotearoa council.

Rex Edward Hale is an author and experienced public servant, including information and data management and experience in preparing oral and written resources to support Tribunal claimants.

Grant Hadfield is a Councillor on the Manawatū District Council and serves as Chair of the Chief Executive’s Employment Committee. He has held a range of executive and governance roles, including CEO and Executive Secretary of Manawatū Agricultural and Pastoral Association and former CEO of FarmSafe.

Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa) is an orator, kapa haka exponent, composer, educator and broadcaster. He is currently a Director of Whakaata Maori and a member of Te Mātāwai. He is the Managing Director and Founder of Tupu Ora Education and Development Ltd, which supports building Māori capability for iwi and public sector agencies.

Honourable Ron Mark served in the New Zealand Army (1971 – 1990) before moving into governance and politics. He has been a respected Member of Parliament, serving as Minister of Defence and Veterans. Mr Mark is currently serving his second term as Mayor of Carterton

Professor Tafaoimalo Tologata Leiland Tuala-Warren is the Dean of Te Piringa Faculty of Law at the University of Waikato, making her Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Pacific Dean of Law. Professor Tuala-Warren has held a range of senior roles over her 26-year career, including becoming the second woman to act as Supreme Court Justice of Samoa. In 2022, she was recognised as a Distinguished Alumni of the University of Waikato.

The five members reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal are:

Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Ngāti Ruanui) who will be serving a third term.

Derek Fox (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) who will be serving a second term.

Kim Ngarimu (Ngāti Porou) who will be serving a third term.

Dr Hana O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu) who will be serving a second term.

Professor Sir Pou Temara (Ngāi Tūhoe) who will be serving a sixth term.

“Waitangi Tribunal members bring with them a range of knowledge and skills and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before the Tribunal.

“I give a warm welcome to the new members as well as those reappointed in their roles. I acknowledge and thank those leaving for their important contributions.”

