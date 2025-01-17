Government And Māori-led Health Provider Team Up To Support Veterans

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Veterans

Veterans’ Affairs and a pan-iwi charitable trust have teamed up to extend the reach and range of support available to veterans in the Bay of Plenty, Veterans Minister Chris Penk says.

“A major issue we face is identifying veterans who are eligible for support,” Mr Penk says.

“Incredibly, we do not yet have centralised data for all our veterans and must rely on them registering with Veterans’ Affairs to receive their entitlements.

“This means many veterans have fallen through the cracks.

“That’s why Veterans’ Affairs is partnering with Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, to identify veterans in Bay of Plenty to ensure they know what support is available to them.

“The trust is the third largest hauora provider in New Zealand, has extensive service networks and well-established relationships with the Mataatua Veterans Collective, RSAs, hapū and community groups.”

Veterans’ Affairs currently has about 550 clients in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne districts but estimate that number is a significant underrepresentation.

The memorandum of understanding will bolster data collaboration between the organisations to improve referrals and promotion of services, and to increase understanding of the health conditions veterans may have.

Veterans’ Affairs and Te Puna Ora o Mataatua will also jointly run health and support clinics, including social and employment support.

“The success of this agreement could provide a blueprint for how Veterans’ Affairs can work with iwi across the country.

“The initiative is an example of this Government’s commitment to working with iwi and communities, to deliver public services that improve New Zealanders’ lives.”

