Invest New Zealand Opens Doors To The World

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade and Investment

The Government has unveiled a bold new initiative to position New Zealand as a premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) that will create higher paying jobs and grow the economy.

“Invest New Zealand will streamline the investment process and provide tailored support to foreign investors, to increase capital investment across critical infrastructure, fostering greater innovation in key sectors and attracting world-class talent to our shores,” Mr McClay says.

The new agency, modelled on Irish and Singaporean best practice, will focus on:

  • Attracting FDI into high-potential sectors to boost productivity and innovation.
  • Streamlining processes to significantly increase the capital available to invest in new and existing projects and enterprises including, banking and Fintec, critical infrastructure, including roading and energy projects, manufacturing and private sector growth.
  • Increasing research and development (R&D) investment in New Zealand by multinational companies.
  • Encouraging skilled professionals to enhance domestic capabilities and global connections.

Invest New Zealand will incubate within New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and then transition to a new Autonomous Crown Entity, which operates with a clear mandate to attract international capital, infrastructure investment, ideas, and expertise.

Meanwhile, NZTE will be refocused with a single mandate to support Kiwi businesses to export more and grow international markets.

Both agencies will retain all NZTE staff to help achieve the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling exports by value in ten years.

“This initiative will help unlock tens of billions of dollars in global investment opportunities, significantly increase the capital available to support key roading and energy infrastructure and make New Zealand a more attractive and predictable destination for investors.

“With Invest New Zealand leading the charge, we’re rolling out the welcome mat to the world. Streamlining processes and supporting investors as they navigate our legal and commercial landscape,” Mr McClay says.

