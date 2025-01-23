Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Welcomes Innovation Changes To Better Serve Taxpayers And Growth

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 2:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is welcoming a renewed economic focus for the science and innovation sector, including the abolition of Callaghan Innovation.

“ACT has long advocated for abolishing Callaghan Innovation, which effectively gambled with taxpayer money and was responsible for a litany of failed investments in ventures that delivered little more a than a few photo-ops for politicians,” says ACT Science and Innovation spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

Functions of Callaghan Innovation will now be either disestablished or folded into other parts of the government, with ‘an increased focus on economic outcomes’.

“ACT expects that any ongoing innovation grants will be closely monitored for performance,” says Dr Parmar. “In fact, we say that if a scientific venture has an obvious commercial application, it should not be supported by the taxpayer and instead seek investment from the private sector.

“ACT also welcomes moves to bolster intellectual property so scientists reap more of the proceeds of their own research. A property rights framework is the best way to celebrate our brightest scientists while incentivising them to pursue high-value research that grows the economy.

“The merger of underperforming Crown Research Institutes is a good move, as in some cases there was wasteful duplication of activity. Having taxpayers own both Metservice and NIWA, which competed against each other, was absurd.

“A more complex challenge will be to ensure the new Public Research Organisations collaborate with the private sector. Private businesses should feel free to approach these organisations for assistance with innovation, without having to fear their ideas will be taken by what is in some ways a taxpayer-funded competitor.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 