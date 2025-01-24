New Diplomatic Appointments

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced three new diplomatic appointments.

“Our diplomats play an important role in ensuring New Zealand’s interests are maintained and enhanced across the world,” Mr Peters says.

“It is a pleasure to announce the appointment of these senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

The appointments are:

Paul Ballantyne, Ambassador to Poland.

Ambassador to Poland. Bethany Madden, Ambassador to Iran.

Ambassador to Iran. Louise Searle, Ambassador to Egypt.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

