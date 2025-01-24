Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Commissioner Recommends Panel Inquire Into Judge’s Conduct

Friday, 24 January 2025, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Attorney-General

The Judicial Conduct Commissioner has recommended a Judicial Conduct Panel be established to inquire into and report on the alleged conduct of acting District Court Judge Ema Aitken in an incident last November, Attorney-General Judith Collins said today.

“I referred the matter of Judge Aitken’s alleged conduct during an incident on 22 November 2024 to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner,” Ms Collins says.

“The Commissioner has recommended a Judicial Conduct Panel be set up to inquire into what happened. However, because of my role in making the referral, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith will act as Attorney-General on this matter, to avoid any perception of conflict of interest, bias or pre-determination on my part in the decision yet to be made.

“Mr Goldsmith will therefore now consider the Commissioner’s recommendation.

“No further comment will be made.”

