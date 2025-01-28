Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Luxon Misleading On The Economy

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is misleading the public by falsely claiming the economy has been in recession for three years.

“Let’s set the record straight: National’s economic mismanagement has caused a recession that began after they took office,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, which has been the case for the last two quarters where official data is available.

“Trying to claim the economy was in recession when it wasn’t is frankly embarrassing for a Prime Minister.

“Recession indicators are easily verifiable from official sources, so for Luxon to make such an uninformed comment is truly mind boggling. Either Nicola Willis isn’t briefing him, or he’s not listening to her – either way it’s dysfunctional.

“Instead of taking responsibility and presenting a real plan to grow the economy, they are trying to rewrite history.

“New Zealanders deserve honesty and leadership, not excuses and spin,” Barbara Edmonds said.

