Citizenship Applications Completed By 54 Per Cent In December

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the Department of Internal Affairs [the Department] has achieved significant progress in completing applications for New Zealand citizenship.

“December 2024 saw the Department complete 5,661 citizenship applications, the most for any month in 2024. This is a 54 per cent increase compared to the 3,685 applications completed during December 2023,” says Ms van Velden.

“I have asked the Department to focus efforts on reducing the number of outstanding applications, and I am pleased to see progress being made. The number of work-in-progress applications has dropped from 28,544 on 27 November 2023 to 18,749 in January 2025, a drop of 34 per cent.

“At the start of December 2024, the oldest applications being picked up for processing for the first time were submitted a year prior. As of January 2025, the oldest applications being picked up are from late March 2024.”

The Department has been working to cross-skill staff to process passport, citizenship, and digital identity [RealMe] applications. The more adaptable workforce is better able to respond to fluctuations in demand for different products, leading to increased productivity and better outcomes for New Zealanders.

“I know that receiving the grant of New Zealand citizenship is a significant moment in a person’s life, and I have heard from many individuals about the impact that delays to obtaining citizenship can have on them and their family. I will continue to remain focussed on reducing citizenship wait times and ensuring high standards of service,” says Ms van Velden.

In December 2024 the Department also launched a public dashboard showing measures of output and average processing time across their life and identity products, including citizenship. The dashboard can be accessed here: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Life-and-Identity-Services-Performance-Measures-Dashboard

