Getting SH75 In Akaroa Back Up To Speed

SH75 between Halswell and Tai Tapu and Tai Tapu to Little River will have its speed limit reversed – returning to 100km/h, says Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink.

“Economic growth requires people and freight to get from A to B as quickly and efficiently as possible. We need to speed up produce getting to shops, exports getting to ports, parcels getting delivered and workers having shorter commute times. When our economy grows, New Zealanders have more opportunities to get ahead – this announcement supports that.

A photo of Vanessa Weenink’s July 2024 public meeting (Photo/Supplied)

“Labour placed a blanket speed limit reduction on SH75 despite huge amounts of opposition from local communities. Since then, I’ve been campaigning on reversing it and restoring common sense.

“I hosted a public meeting in July last year to discuss changes to the speed limit on this highway, and my survey garnered 75% support for the removal of these speed limit reductions. I know that the people of Banks Peninsula will be happy today to learn that once again, they can travel around our electorate quickly and safely.”

