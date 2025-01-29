Customs’ Levies Legislation Passes First Reading

Hon Casey Costello

Minister of Customs

A bill to make revenue collection on imported and exported goods fairer and more effective had its first reading in Parliament, Customs Minister Casey Costello said today.

“The Customs (Levies and Other Matters) Amendment Bill modernises the way in which Customs can recover the costs of services that are needed to efficiently process trade and protect New Zealand’s borders against threats such as illicit drugs,” Ms Costello says.

The Bill makes three key changes:

It introduces a levy regime into Customs legislation so that in the future levies can be made (as an alternative to fees) to recover Customs’ goods management costs;

It clarifies that Customs or other agencies can collect product stewardship fees (for example on tires) under waste minimisation legislation on behalf of the Ministry for the Environment; and

It makes the process of seeking GST refunds on imported goods, which are returned overseas and then replaced, fairer and more accessible.

“The bill is about improving the system - it doesn’t change or increase rates of existing charges or introduce new charges,” Ms Costello says.

“A levy regime is more appropriate and best practice when costs need to be spread across a class or category of payers, such as importers, rather than placing the cost directly on an individual.”

Customs already has a levy regime in place for recovering costs related to travelers, the Border Processing Levy.

The bill will now be considered by the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee.

